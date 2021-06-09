Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $179.37

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $179.37 and last traded at $179.14, with a volume of 20077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

