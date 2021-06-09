Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PPD were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PPD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $820,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,254 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPD stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

