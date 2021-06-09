Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,300 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Cabot worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 28.1% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Cabot’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

