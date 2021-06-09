Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 95.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898,249 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 14.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 45.79%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.