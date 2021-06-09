Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,681,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 216.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after buying an additional 4,167,818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1,364.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 3,476,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.