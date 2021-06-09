Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.73. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

