AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $275,036.04 and $125.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00066461 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001724 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

