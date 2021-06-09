Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,231.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after acquiring an additional 419,716 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 512,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,852 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $140.45 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

