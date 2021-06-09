Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.73. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.