Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,228,000 after buying an additional 49,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after purchasing an additional 359,563 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,197.2% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 884,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,659,000 after purchasing an additional 870,638 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,641,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

