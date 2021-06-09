Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 64,430 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,430 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $4,238,205.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,205.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, George J. Christ sold 15,886 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,021,787.52.

On Monday, April 12th, George J. Christ sold 38,907 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,493,549.63.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 364.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ALTR. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock worth $249,312,000 after acquiring an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

