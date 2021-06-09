Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.00

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.56, with a volume of 895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.24 and a beta of 3.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $3,424,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $3,269,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $1,370,000. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

