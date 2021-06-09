Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.37 on Monday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $510.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. Insiders sold 9,959 shares of company stock worth $173,898 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

