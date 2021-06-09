Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,264.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,282.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,503.35 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

