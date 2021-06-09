Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,031,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,264.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,282.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,503.35 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

