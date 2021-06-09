Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Position Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMED opened at $261.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.01. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.42 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

