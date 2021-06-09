American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) is Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,810 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for about 9.5% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $168,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.