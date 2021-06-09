American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Mittleman Investment Management LLC

Mittleman Investment Management LLC cut its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,138 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life makes up about 7.8% of Mittleman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mittleman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $4,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after buying an additional 321,617 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $7,795,000. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 58,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after buying an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $32.36. 3,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,463. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.24.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

In related news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,005 shares of company stock worth $2,089,560. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

