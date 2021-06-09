American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of ANF opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

