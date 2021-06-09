American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.