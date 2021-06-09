American International Group Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Shutterstock by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 342.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.21.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,312 shares of company stock worth $19,948,399 over the last 90 days. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

