American International Group Inc. Sells 1,769 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Shares of DRNA opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

