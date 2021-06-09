American International Group Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Granite Construction worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,759,000 after purchasing an additional 196,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Granite Construction by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Granite Construction by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $14,610,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Granite Construction by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 303,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

NYSE:GVA opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.