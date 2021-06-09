American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,389 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 6.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

