American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,698,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 360,721 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 270,653 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,824.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $597,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,179,350. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

