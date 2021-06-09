American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Software had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.91 million, a PE ratio of 119.59 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,647 shares of company stock worth $406,428. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of American Software in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

