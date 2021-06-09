American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.00

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of American Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get American Software alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $795.18 million, a P/E ratio of 138.24 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,647 shares of company stock worth $406,428. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC grew its position in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 208.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.