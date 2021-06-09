American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $50,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $33,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

