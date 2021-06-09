Amgen Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.29 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $18.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.33. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.91 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

AMGN opened at $236.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.51.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.