Analysts Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to report sales of $194.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $208.16 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50,971.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $682.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $690.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $980.75 million, with estimates ranging from $969.80 million to $991.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.11.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

