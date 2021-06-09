Analysts Anticipate AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). AutoWeb reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.61 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 332.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

