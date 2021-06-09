Analysts Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Post $1.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.07. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $781.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 176.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

