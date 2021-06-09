Analysts Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post $130.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.94 million. Landec posted sales of $156.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $528.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $529.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $555.98 million, with estimates ranging from $530.91 million to $568.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNDC shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 9,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after buying an additional 559,733 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 476,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNDC stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 246.20 and a beta of 1.07. Landec has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.