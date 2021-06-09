Analysts Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $878.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,787.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $13.66 on Tuesday, reaching $1,311.53. The stock had a trading volume of 484,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,134. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,464.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $845.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4,230.61 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

