Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $285.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce $285.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.70 million. NuVasive reported sales of $203.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -64.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 63,684 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

