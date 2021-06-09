Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to announce sales of $505.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.00 million and the lowest is $500.36 million. Primo Water reported sales of $456.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,418,988.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Primo Water by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Primo Water by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

