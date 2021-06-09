Analysts Anticipate RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education reported earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RYB Education.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

RYB stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. RYB Education has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RYB Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RYB Education by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RYB Education by 19.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

