Analysts Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Billion

Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post $5.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the highest is $5.56 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $22.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. 553,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,118,013. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

