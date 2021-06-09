Analysts Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $364.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post sales of $364.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $378.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $350.20 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $303.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 360,277 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,513 in the last 90 days. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $15,458,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $737.08 million, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

