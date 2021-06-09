Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce sales of $3.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.21 billion and the lowest is $3.79 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $4.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $15.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

NYSE:W traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.00. The stock had a trading volume of 928,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,215. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $170.64 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 3.14.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,958,802.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,026 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $506,216,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $334,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.