Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.30). Columbia Sportswear reported earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,148 over the last ninety days. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 75.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 76,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLM stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $100.51. 1,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.