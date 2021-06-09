Analysts Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 308.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $44.59.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,362 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

