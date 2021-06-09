Analysts Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Smith Micro Software reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of SMSI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. 5,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,576. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $294.73 million, a P/E ratio of -182.27 and a beta of 0.76. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 944,951 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,817,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 41.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 377,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $1,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

