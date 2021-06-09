Analysts Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post $1.01 EPS

Brokerages predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Webster Financial posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBS. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.18. 2,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

