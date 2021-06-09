Analysts Issue Forecasts for Science Applications International Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of SAIC opened at $92.31 on Monday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 443,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 20,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,758,000 after acquiring an additional 27,608 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 65,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

