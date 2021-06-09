Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Target Price at $51.64

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 149,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,279. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.20%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.