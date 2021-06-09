Analysts Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Target Price at $52.17

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

EVER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 4,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,918. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $996.80 million, a PE ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $290,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 119,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $63,486.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,026 shares of company stock valued at $766,033 in the last 90 days. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 38.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 191.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.