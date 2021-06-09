Analysts Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) PT at $4.13

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

MFA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

MFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 7,290,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,548. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 144,361 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,536,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

