Analysts Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target at $46.00

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

NRIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $343,356. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,036,000 after buying an additional 467,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after buying an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after buying an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after buying an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.39.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

