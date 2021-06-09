Analysts Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Price Target at C$48.73

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE:PKI traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$41.11. The company had a trading volume of 45,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,535. The company has a market cap of C$6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 32.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.46. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$32.01 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.5224792 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

